Crime

Quebec woman facing charges in alleged chemical attack in Milton, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 1:39 pm
Halton Regional Police have charged a Quebec woman in connection with a chemical attack in Milton, Ont. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police have charged a Quebec woman in connection with a chemical attack in Milton, Ont. @HRPS
A woman from Quebec is facing charges in an alleged daytime attack involving a volatile chemical thrown on a family member in Milton, Ont.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say a woman was approached by the accused Thursday just before 1:30 p.m. in the area of Syer Drive and Maxted Crescent.

“The suspect threw an unknown chemical onto the victim which caused severe burns to her face and body,” a HRPS spokesperson said in an email.

“The suspect then took the victim’s cell phone and fled the scene.”

The victim, who was related to her attacker, was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. She was in stable condition as of Wednesday with “life-altering injuries,” according to investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect, 57, was arrested in Montreal on Wednesday and faces charges tied to an aggravated assault with a noxious substance as well as robbery.

Aggravated AssaultFamily ViolenceChemical Attackmilton crimeMilton newsattack with noxious substancemaxted crescentmilton attacknoxious substance attacksyer drive
