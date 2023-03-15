Quebec woman facing charges in alleged chemical attack in Milton, Ont.

See more sharing options

A woman from Quebec is facing charges in an alleged daytime attack involving a volatile chemical thrown on a family member in Milton, Ont.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say a woman was approached by the accused Thursday just before 1:30 p.m. in the area of Syer Drive and Maxted Crescent.

“The suspect threw an unknown chemical onto the victim which caused severe burns to her face and body,” a HRPS spokesperson said in an email.

“The suspect then took the victim’s cell phone and fled the scene.”

The victim, who was related to her attacker, was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. She was in stable condition as of Wednesday with “life-altering injuries,” according to investigators.

The suspect, 57, was arrested in Montreal on Wednesday and faces charges tied to an aggravated assault with a noxious substance as well as robbery.