Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan police chiefs respond to fatal shooting of Edmonton police officers

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 7:02 pm
Three police chiefs for Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert offered their condolences in honour of the two Edmonton police officers who were killed in the line of duty. View image in full screen
Three police chiefs for Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert offered their condolences in honour of the two Edmonton police officers who were killed in the line of duty. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Edmonton Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan police are reacting to the fatal shooting of police officers in Edmonton Thursday.

The head of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says that any time officers are injured or killed in the line of duty, it affects all members of the police force.

“Despite sometimes the best efforts and the best training, these tragedies occur and it’s just a horrible moment for us and our police service is grieving along with our peers and co-workers in Edmonton,” said SPS Chief Troy Cooper.

Read more: 2 Edmonton police officers shot and killed: ‘Unthinkable and horrific tragedy’

The Regina Police Service (RPS) also expressed its condolences to the Edmonton Police Service which lost two of its members.

“We are shaken and saddened by the tragic deaths of Cst. Brett Ryan and Cst. Travis Jordan,” stated RPS in a Facebook post. “The Regina Police Service shares our support and grief with the Edmonton Police Service as they mourn their officers who were shot and killed this morning while serving their community.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '2 Edmonton police officers shot and killed responding to domestic violence call'
2 Edmonton police officers shot and killed responding to domestic violence call

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) Chief of Police Jonathan Bergen released a statement saying any death due to violence is inexplicable and devastating. The PAPS lowered their flags at half-mast in honour of the two officers.

“The loss of police colleagues in such a senseless and horrific way affects officers across our country, and all of us with the Prince Albert Police Service are deeply impacted by this tragic incident,” PAPS Police Chief stated. “There are no words to describe the anguish that follows this level of violence, and nothing that can be said to ease the sorrow that families and our police members are feeling.”

Trending Now

Read more: 8 police officers killed on the job across Canada in the past 6 months

Police Chief Bergen stated once arrangements are made, members of the PAPS will travel to Edmonton to pay their respects and join members from across the country to mourn the loss of dedicated police members.

Story continues below advertisement

“No one should ever have to experience the death of a friend or colleague while on duty,” he stated. “Police officers are the first to help when our community is in need and respond to each call with empathy and courage, putting the needs of others first.”

The two Edmonton Police Service officers were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute at an apartment complex, and it’s believed the suspect also killed himself.

– with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Procession at medical examiner’s officer for fallen Edmonton police officers'
Procession at medical examiner’s officer for fallen Edmonton police officers
Saskatchewan Newsedmonton police serviceSaskatoon Police ServiceRegina Police ServicePolice ShootingFatal ShootingPrince Albert Police Service
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers