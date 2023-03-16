Saskatchewan police chiefs respond to fatal shooting of Edmonton police officers

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan police are reacting to the fatal shooting of police officers in Edmonton Thursday.

The head of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says that any time officers are injured or killed in the line of duty, it affects all members of the police force.

“Despite sometimes the best efforts and the best training, these tragedies occur and it’s just a horrible moment for us and our police service is grieving along with our peers and co-workers in Edmonton,” said SPS Chief Troy Cooper.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) also expressed its condolences to the Edmonton Police Service which lost two of its members.

“We are shaken and saddened by the tragic deaths of Cst. Brett Ryan and Cst. Travis Jordan,” stated RPS in a Facebook post. “The Regina Police Service shares our support and grief with the Edmonton Police Service as they mourn their officers who were shot and killed this morning while serving their community.”

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) Chief of Police Jonathan Bergen released a statement saying any death due to violence is inexplicable and devastating. The PAPS lowered their flags at half-mast in honour of the two officers.

“The loss of police colleagues in such a senseless and horrific way affects officers across our country, and all of us with the Prince Albert Police Service are deeply impacted by this tragic incident,” PAPS Police Chief stated. “There are no words to describe the anguish that follows this level of violence, and nothing that can be said to ease the sorrow that families and our police members are feeling.”

Police Chief Bergen stated once arrangements are made, members of the PAPS will travel to Edmonton to pay their respects and join members from across the country to mourn the loss of dedicated police members.

“No one should ever have to experience the death of a friend or colleague while on duty,” he stated. “Police officers are the first to help when our community is in need and respond to each call with empathy and courage, putting the needs of others first.”

The two Edmonton Police Service officers were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute at an apartment complex, and it’s believed the suspect also killed himself.

– with files from The Canadian Press