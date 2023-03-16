Canada-wide warrant issued for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in fatal Toronto stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for an “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted for the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man in Toronto last week, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded a banquet hall in the Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue West area at around 9:37 p.m. on Friday, March 10.

There had been an altercation at the hall and officers confirmed that a gun had been fired.

A victim, identified as Toronto resident Shacquan Harrison, was stabbed during the incident and went to a nearby hospital, police said. Harrison later died, marking Toronto’s 9th homicide of 2023.

View image in full screen Shacquan Harrison, 24, is Toronto’s 9th homicide victim of 2023. Handout / Toronto Police

A second victim from the incident walked into another hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a man was arrested and a gun was recovered.

In an update on Thursday, officers announced that a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Toronto resident Omary Bent who is believed to have been responsible for the stabbing.

He’s wanted for second-degree murder.

Officers said he’s considered “armed and dangerous” and noted that “anyone knowingly harbouring a wanted person could face criminal charges.”

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.