Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in fatal Toronto stabbing

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 11:09 am
Toronto police say Omary Bent, 26, is wanted for second-degree murder. View image in full screen
Toronto police say Omary Bent, 26, is wanted for second-degree murder. Handout / Toronto Police
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for an “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted for the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man in Toronto last week, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded a banquet hall in the Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue West area at around 9:37 p.m. on Friday, March 10.

There had been an altercation at the hall and officers confirmed that a gun had been fired.

A victim, identified as Toronto resident Shacquan Harrison, was stabbed during the incident and went to a nearby hospital, police said. Harrison later died, marking Toronto’s 9th homicide of 2023.

Shacquan Harrison, 24, is Toronto’s 9th homicide victim of 2023. View image in full screen
Shacquan Harrison, 24, is Toronto’s 9th homicide victim of 2023. Handout / Toronto Police

A second victim from the incident walked into another hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a man was arrested and a gun was recovered.

In an update on Thursday, officers announced that a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Toronto resident Omary Bent who is believed to have been responsible for the stabbing.

Read more: Police investigate death after violent incident reported outside Toronto banquet hall

He’s wanted for second-degree murder.

Officers said he’s considered “armed and dangerous” and noted that “anyone knowingly harbouring a wanted person could face criminal charges.”

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto StabbingToronto HomicideHighway 27 and Steeles Avenue Westtoronto banquet hall stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

