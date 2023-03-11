Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate death after violent incident reported outside Toronto banquet hall

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 11, 2023 10:01 am
Toronto police are investigating an incident in the area of Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue reported on Friday, March 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto police are investigating an incident in the area of Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue reported on Friday, March 10, 2023. Max Trotta / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Homicide detectives are investigating an incident on Friday night that they believe led to the death of one person in Toronto.

Toronto police were initially called to a banquet hall in the Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue West area at around 9:40 p.m. on Friday. Multiple gunshots were reported to police, who rushed to the scene.

When officers arrived, however, it was unclear if anyone had been injured.

Read more: SIU clears Toronto cops after fatal shooting of knife-wielding man in August

Then, as police were investigating, a stabbing victim was located a hospital nearby with life-threatening injuries. The injuries were believed to be “related” to the incident by the banquet hall, police said.

One person was arrested and a firearm was recovered, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim died of their injuries in hospital, police announced. Toronto police’s homicide unit took charge of the investigation.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

Click to play video: 'York Regional Police are probing whether a fatal shooting in Vaughan is connected to 2 gunshot victims located in Toronto'
York Regional Police are probing whether a fatal shooting in Vaughan is connected to 2 gunshot victims located in Toronto
Toronto PoliceShootingStabbingToronto shootingTPSToronto StabbingSteeles AvenueHighway 27
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers