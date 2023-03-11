Police investigate death after violent incident reported outside Toronto banquet hall

See more sharing options

Homicide detectives are investigating an incident on Friday night that they believe led to the death of one person in Toronto.

Toronto police were initially called to a banquet hall in the Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue West area at around 9:40 p.m. on Friday. Multiple gunshots were reported to police, who rushed to the scene.

When officers arrived, however, it was unclear if anyone had been injured.

Then, as police were investigating, a stabbing victim was located a hospital nearby with life-threatening injuries. The injuries were believed to be “related” to the incident by the banquet hall, police said.

One person was arrested and a firearm was recovered, according to police.

The victim died of their injuries in hospital, police announced. Toronto police’s homicide unit took charge of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.