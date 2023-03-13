Snowbank puts end to stolen truck chase in Winnipeg: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man accused of stealing a box truck and leading officers on a chase through Winnipeg Sunday was ultimately foiled by a snowbank, police say.

Police say they were first called about a Peterbilt box truck that had been stolen and was being driven erratically in north Winnipeg shortly after noon.

The say the truck, which had been stolen from an Omand’s Creek Industrial area business, was being tracked by GPS.

Police caught up with the truck near Jefferson Avenue and King Edward Street and followed as it went through the Seven Oaks, River East and Transcona areas.

In a release Monday, they say a tire deflation device (Stop Stick) was used to pop the truck’s tires near Gunn Road and Day Street, but the truck kept going.

Police say the driver tried to sideswipe a cruiser before getting stuck in a snowbank on Redonda Street.

The driver was removed from the truck and arrested, although police say he resisted.

A 36-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing a number of charges including flight while pursued by police, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.