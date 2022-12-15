Allegedly stolen vehicle slides off road in rural Manitoba, Winnipeg man charged

See more sharing options

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after RCMP say he slid off a rural Manitoba highway in a stolen vehicle.

Police were called to the report of a crash on Road 36 West, just north of Highway 3, in the rural municipality of Stanley, around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say people who stopped to help the driver became suspicious and called police when they noticed the vehicle didn’t have licence plates and saw damage to the dashboard.

Responding officers found the male driver had two outstanding warrants in Saskatchewan and Ontario.

They say the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen from Winnipeg overnight Monday.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of failing to comply.