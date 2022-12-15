Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Allegedly stolen vehicle slides off road in rural Manitoba, Winnipeg man charged

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 3:54 pm
A Winnipeg man is facing charges after RCMP say he slid off the road on a rural Manitoba highway in a stolen vehicle early Tuesday. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg man is facing charges after RCMP say he slid off the road on a rural Manitoba highway in a stolen vehicle early Tuesday. RCMP/Handout

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after RCMP say he slid off a rural Manitoba highway in a stolen vehicle.

Police were called to the report of a crash on Road 36 West, just north of Highway 3, in the rural municipality of Stanley, around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Read more: Winnipeg man charged in fast food restaurant sex assaults: police

Investigators say people who stopped to help the driver became suspicious and called police when they noticed the vehicle didn’t have licence plates and saw damage to the dashboard.

Click to play video: 'Victims of catalytic converter theft protest added MPI fee on higher mileage cars as thefts surge'
Victims of catalytic converter theft protest added MPI fee on higher mileage cars as thefts surge

Responding officers found the male driver had two outstanding warrants in Saskatchewan and Ontario.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Suspect in Winnipeg bus stop knifepoint robberies now charged in sexual assault

They say the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen from Winnipeg overnight Monday.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of failing to comply.

RCMPWinnipeg crimeStolen VehicleVehicle TheftRM of Stanleymorden rcmpWinnipeg vehicle theftvehicle slites off road
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers