Stolen car leads to trafficking charges, arrest for wanted Winnipeg man

A Winnipeg man is facing trafficking charges after police say a collection of drugs was found in a car reported stolen from the downtown area this week.
Officers noticed the stolen vehicle was parked on College Avenue just before 2 a.m. Friday.
A man seen leaving the car was arrested.
Police say the suspect, who was in possession of the stolen car’s keys, was also wanted on an outstanding Canada-wide arrest warrant.
Inside the car, police say officers seized 34 codeine pills, 26 clonazepam pills, five oxycodone tablets, four hydromorphone pills and 1.6 grams of meth.
A 39-year-old man from Winnipeg remains in police custody is facing a number of charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and a long list of trafficking charges.
