Crime

Stolen car leads to trafficking charges, arrest for wanted Winnipeg man

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 6:24 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

A Winnipeg man is facing trafficking charges after police say a collection of drugs was found in a car reported stolen from the downtown area this week.

Officers noticed the stolen vehicle was parked on College Avenue just before 2 a.m. Friday.

A man seen leaving the car  was arrested.

Police say the suspect, who was in possession of the stolen car’s keys, was also wanted on an outstanding Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Inside the car, police say officers seized 34 codeine pills, 26 clonazepam pills, five oxycodone tablets, four hydromorphone pills and 1.6 grams of meth.

A 39-year-old man from Winnipeg remains in police custody is facing a number of charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and a long list of trafficking charges.

