Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police chase of stolen vehicle leads to seize of over $4K in drugs

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 12:06 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say they pulled over a stolen vehicle driving in the wrong direction on the road, which led to the seizure of over $4,000 in drugs.

At 6:40 p.m. officers saw a 2017 Ford Escape that had been reported stolen earlier in the day from the Stonewall area driving in the wrong direction in the northbound lanes of Plessis Road.

Police said as officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver and lone occupant drove over a median, fled at a high rate of speed, and nearly collided with the police cruiser and other motorists on the road.

The vehicle then entered a parking lot in the 1400 block of Regent Avenue and collided with a passenger vehicle, causing extensive damage and rendering it inoperable.

Read more: Allegedly stolen vehicle slides off road in rural Manitoba, Winnipeg man charged

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the vehicle then continued to flee, exiting the parking lot and colliding with two more vehicles and a Winnipeg transit bus, which rendered the stolen vehicle inoperable.

The suspect was then safely arrested after a short on-foot pursuit. There were no injuries as a result of the collisions.

Officers said a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of several drugs, including:

Trending Now
  • Approximately 42 grams of Methamphetamine (Estimated Street Value= $4,100)
  • Approximately 32 Xanax prescription pills (Estimated Street Value= $320)
  • Approximately 14 grams of Cannabis “Shatter” (Estimated Street Value=$240)

A 29-year-old man from Winnipeg has been arrested and is facing several charges.

Click to play video: 'Stolen semi truck smashes into several cars on Main Street'
Stolen semi truck smashes into several cars on Main Street
CrimeManitobawinnipegDrugsWinnipeg crimeStolen VehicleWPSWinnipeg drugswinnipeg police chasewinnipeg stolen vehiclewinnipeg drugs seizure
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers