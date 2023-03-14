Winnipeg police chase of stolen vehicle leads to seize of over $4K in drugs

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they pulled over a stolen vehicle driving in the wrong direction on the road, which led to the seizure of over $4,000 in drugs.

At 6:40 p.m. officers saw a 2017 Ford Escape that had been reported stolen earlier in the day from the Stonewall area driving in the wrong direction in the northbound lanes of Plessis Road.

Police said as officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver and lone occupant drove over a median, fled at a high rate of speed, and nearly collided with the police cruiser and other motorists on the road.

The vehicle then entered a parking lot in the 1400 block of Regent Avenue and collided with a passenger vehicle, causing extensive damage and rendering it inoperable.

Police said the vehicle then continued to flee, exiting the parking lot and colliding with two more vehicles and a Winnipeg transit bus, which rendered the stolen vehicle inoperable.

The suspect was then safely arrested after a short on-foot pursuit. There were no injuries as a result of the collisions.

Officers said a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of several drugs, including:

Approximately 42 grams of Methamphetamine (Estimated Street Value= $4,100)

Approximately 32 Xanax prescription pills (Estimated Street Value= $320)

Approximately 14 grams of Cannabis “Shatter” (Estimated Street Value=$240)

A 29-year-old man from Winnipeg has been arrested and is facing several charges.