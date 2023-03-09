B.C. man fined $7,500 for keeping bear cub in cage on his property

A man from northern B.C. has been fined $7,500 for keeping a wild bear cub on his property.
On June 9, 2020, Hudson’s Hope RCMP officers were called to a property in Farrell Creek, B.C., to arrest Justin Marshall Thibault for theft and dangerous driving.
When they arrived, they found a bear cub in a cage and a number of stolen items.
Conservation officers were called in as Mounties executed a warrant and seized illegally-stored firearms, tools, medical gear and seven stolen vehicles.
Provincial court records show Thibault was sentenced for unlawful possession of live wildlife on March 3.
Charges against a second person in connection with the case were stayed.
— with files from Kristen Robinson
