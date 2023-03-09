Menu

Crime

B.C. man fined $7,500 for keeping bear cub in cage on his property

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 4:55 pm
Man fined $7,500 for keeping wild bear cub in cage
WATCH: A man from northern B.C. has been fined $7,500 for keeping a cub on his property.
A man from northern B.C. has been fined $7,500 for keeping a wild bear cub on his property.

On June 9, 2020, Hudson’s Hope RCMP officers were called to a property in Farrell Creek, B.C., to arrest Justin Marshall Thibault for theft and dangerous driving.

When they arrived, they found a bear cub in a cage and a number of stolen items.

Read more: Bear cub found in stolen-property bust in northeastern B.C.

Conservation officers were called in as Mounties executed a warrant and seized illegally-stored firearms, tools, medical gear and seven stolen vehicles.

Provincial court records show Thibault was sentenced for unlawful possession of live wildlife on March 3.

Charges against a second person in connection with the case were stayed.

— with files from Kristen Robinson

Click to play video: 'Lions Bay orphan bear cub rescued'
Lions Bay orphan bear cub rescued
