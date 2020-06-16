Bear cub found in stolen-property bust in northeastern B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A baby bear is safe and recovering in a wildlife sanctuary after it was seized in a stolen-property raid in northeastern B.C.

The cub was found in a cage on June 9, as Hudson’s Hope RCMP arrived at a property on Farrell Creek to arrest a man for dangerous driving and theft.

Officers spotted the animal among several stolen items linked to thefts in the area, police said.

Conservation officers were called in as Mounties executed a warrant and seized illegally stored firearms, tools, medical gear and seven stolen vehicles.

Justin Marshall Thibault, 25, was arrested and could face charges under the B.C. Wildlife Act.

The Ministry of Environment said conservation officers are still investigating the unlawful possession of the bear cub, and no charges have been approved so far.

Thibault has been charged with dangerous driving, mischief, possessing stolen property over $5,000, and five firearms and weapons’ offences. He remains in custody pending a court appearance in Fort St. John on June 19.

A 29-year-old woman was also arrested and released with a future court date, police said.