Police to enhance presence at 6 schools in Peel Region after threats

Police are continuing to investigate after threats were made to six secondary schools in Peel Region.

On Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said officers were investigating online threats sent to several schools in Mississauga and Brampton.

Police said the force was made aware of the threats on March 2.

Police said the threats indicated that on Friday, someone would attend six Peel Region high schools intending to “shoot them up.”

Officers said the schools named were Holy Name of Mary Secondary School, Louise Arbour Secondary School, St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Notre Dame Secondary School, Chinguacousy Secondary School and Ascension of Our Lord Secondary School.

Peel Regional Police Const. Donna Carlson told reporters on Wednesday that the force “understands how concerning this is” to students, staff and the wider community.

She said the force is continuing to investigate, adding that “safety is paramount and is our top priority.”

Carlson said police are working collaboratively with school boards to “ensure that security plans that are being made and implemented.”

She said people will notice a visible police presence at the impacted schools, adding that there will also be “enhanced on-site security” at each.

Carlson said the decision around whether to close the schools is being left to the school board.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

In a statement emailed to Global News on Tuesday, Malon Edwards, a spokesperson for the Peel District School Board, said the board is “aware of the social media post and we are taking it very seriously.”

“Peel Regional Police is currently investigating the matter,” Edwards said.

In the meantime, Edwards said board staff and police are “working collaboratively to ensure the safety of our students and staffing both PDSB schools named.”

“Parents at the two PDSB schools mentioned in the post have received communication on this matter and safety plans have been put into place. The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is our top priority,” the email read.

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board said staff was made aware of the social media post on March 2.

“Since reporting the threat, staff have been in close and ongoing contact with Peel Regional Police who continue to investigate the threat, its origins and validity,” a statement sent to Global News read.

The board said it communicated with parents of the named schools last week, adding that it would provide an update on Thursday.

“In the meantime, we are taking the threat seriously, continue to be informed by the Peel Regional Police investigation and are finalizing operational plans for Friday, March 10,” the board said.