Crime

Police investigating shooting threats reportedly made to 6 Peel Region schools

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 7:56 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo.
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police are investigate an online threat they say were made to six separate schools in Mississauga and Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said they were told about threats made via social media on March 2.

The threats said that, on March 10, someone would go to six secondary schools in Peel Region, planning to “shoot them up,” police said.

“Police and school administrators from the Dufferin Peel Catholic District and Peel School Boards take the threats seriously and continue working together on safety plans and strategies,” Peel police said in a media release.

Trending Now

They identified the six schools as Holy Name of Mary Secondary School, Louise Arbour Secondary School, St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Notre Dame Secondary School, Chinguacousy Secondary School and Ascension of Our Lord Secondary School.

Global News contacted both the Peel District School Board and Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board for comment.

Police said officers were “actively investigating” and “exhausting all leads” to find the source of the threat.

Click to play video: 'Bomb threats prompt evacuations at Walmart, high school in Peel Region'
Bomb threats prompt evacuations at Walmart, high school in Peel Region
Crime
