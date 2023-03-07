Charges laid in homicide on northern Manitoba First Nation where state of emergency declared

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged in connection with a homicide that has led, in part, to a northern Manitoba First Nation declaring a state of emergency.

South Indian Lake RCMP were called to a report a woman had been seriously assaulted in O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation (also known as South Indian Lake) on Feb. 19.

Read more: Northern Manitoba community declares state of emergency

Officers were told the 47-year-old woman had been airlifted to hospital in Winnipeg with life-threatening injuries.

The woman, identified by community members as Noreen Tait, died two days later.

0:54 RCMP briefs: March 3

At the time police said family members told investigators Tait had been assaulted at a home in the community, roughly 776 km north of Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday RCMP said a 50-year-old man from the community has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

The charges come after O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation Chief Shirley Ducharme declared a state of emergency citing a string of recent deaths in the community, including Tait’s killing.

Last week RCMP reported a 28-year-old woman from O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation died after spending roughly 12-hours outdoors in the cold when the snowmobile she was riding on got stuck some 16 km outside of the community.

Police are continuing to investigate the woman’s death and there’s been no indication from investigators that foul play is suspected.

“We are dealing with emergencies and tragedy on a daily basis here it seems,” Ducharme said.

View image in full screen Chief Shirley Ducharme, bottom right, speaks at a press conference with the family of homicide victim Noreen Tait. MKO/Zoom

“Our people are dying and as leadership, we have to do something. Today I am calling for help to get crisis supports to help our community heal.”

Story continues below advertisement

The chief has requested the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs to come up with a process to design, develop and implement a community action plan to address the immediate, medium and long-term needs of the community.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP treating South Indian Lake death as homicide

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. has also deployed its mobile crisis response team to help the community, which is working with families who have experienced trauma.

Ducharme has also called on the federal and provincial governments for immediate supports.

— with files from Kevin Hirschfield

Update- On March 6, 2023, Phillip Soulier, 50, of O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation, was arrested and charged with Manslaughter in the homicide of a 47-year-old female on February 19, 2023. He was remanded into custody. #rcmpmb https://t.co/USvVKghu6U — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 7, 2023