Manitoba RCMP treating South Indian Lake death as homicide

The death of a man Tuesday morning in a northern Manitoba community is being treated as a homicide, RCMP say.

Officers were called to the nursing station in South Indian Lake, 130 kilometres north of Thompson, around 2:30 a.m., where they found the victim, a 46-year-old man with serious injuries, who had been pronounced dead.

Police said they continue to investigate, with the help of the RCMP’s major crime services and forensic investigators.

