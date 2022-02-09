Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP treating South Indian Lake death as homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 11:41 am
RCMP logo View image in full screen
The RCMP logo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The death of a man Tuesday morning in a northern Manitoba community is being treated as a homicide, RCMP say.

Officers were called to the nursing station in South Indian Lake, 130 kilometres north of Thompson, around 2:30 a.m., where they found the victim, a 46-year-old man with serious injuries, who had been pronounced dead.

Police said they continue to investigate, with the help of the RCMP’s major crime services and forensic investigators.

