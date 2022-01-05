Manitoba RCMP investigate Moose Lake homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man in Moose Lake, which is being treated as a homicide.

Police said the man was found outside a Portage Road home in the community just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital in The Pas, where he was pronounced dead.

RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of forensic identification services.

