Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigate Moose Lake homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 11:53 am
RCMP Moose Lake detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Moose Lake detachment. RCMP Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man in Moose Lake, which is being treated as a homicide.

Police said the man was found outside a Portage Road home in the community just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital in The Pas, where he was pronounced dead.

RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of forensic identification services.

