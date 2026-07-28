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Crime

Toronto man charged after SUV towed to fake repair business, stolen

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted July 28, 2026 10:58 am
1 min read
A Durham Regional Police car is shown in Bowmanville, Ont., on Feb. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police car is shown in Bowmanville, Ont., on Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
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A 35-year-old Toronto man is facing stolen vehicle and drug charges after police say say an SUV that was seen travelling at dangerous speeds had previously been towed to a fake auto repair business and later reported stolen.

The revelation came July 22 after Durham Regional Police (DRP) responded at approximately 4:30 p.m. to an assist police call regarding a stolen vehicle in Pickering, Ont.

At the same time as the assist call, DRP received information that a white Genesis SUV was driving in a dangerous manner and at high speeds.

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Officers found the vehicle parked in the area of Liverpool and Kingston roads. The driver was seen exiting the vehicle and was arrested without incident. A quantity of cocaine was also found on the suspect after a search.

Upon further investigation, police discovered that the vehicle had previously been towed by “East Side Towing” to what was believed to be an auto repair business called “AutoFix” in Georgina, Ont.

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When the owner of the vehicle attended the location of “AutoFix,” they discovered the business did not exist and reported their vehicle as stolen.

Police have laid charges of dangerous operation, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, obstruction of a peace officer, possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine), driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor, and driving a motor vehicle while suspended. The allegations have not yet been proven in court.

The suspect has been held in custody for a bail hearing.

The public is being asked for assistance and anyone with cellphone, dashcam, surveillance footage or information about the incident is asked to contact the West Division at 1-888-579-1520, extension 1901. Durham Regional Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 1-800-222-8477.

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