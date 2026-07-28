‘Soul-destroying crime’: Police make largest human trafficking bust in Halton’s history

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Nine people are facing more than 80 charges in Halton Region’s largest human trafficking bust, but police say it is just the “tip of the iceberg.”

The 10-month multi-jurisdictional investigation dubbed Project Troubadour began in September 2025 when a female came forward reporting exploitation, Halton regional police said Tuesday.

Earlier this month, investigators executed 10 search warrants at homes across the Greater Toronto Area. Nine people were arrested and multiple items were seized, including three luxury vehicles; drugs, including cocaine, cannabis, oxycodone and psilocybin; $30,000 in Canadian and U.S. currency; $450,000 in jewellery and several electronic devices.

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The accused face a combined total of 85 charges, including human trafficking, drug trafficking, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and advertising sexual services.

“We believe that some of the accused in this case utilized coercion, deception, manipulation and psychological harm to maintain control, direction or influence over the victims,” Supt. Dave Costantini told reporters Tuesday. “Behind every exploitation, investigation or human trafficking investigation, there’s a person that has had their trust, freedom and dignity taken away from them. And survivors are not responsible or are defined by the circumstances that they’ve had to endure.”

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Deputy Chief Jeff Hill said human trafficking is “a soul-destroying crime.”

Twelve victims were identified through the investigation but police believe there may be more.

“Unfortunately, we believe that 12 victims is just the tip of the iceberg in this case,” Constantini said.

The investigation was assisted by officers from Peel, Toronto, Niagara, London, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton and the Ontario Provincial Police. Funding from the Ministry of the Solicitor General supported the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the investigation, or who has been a victim, is asked to contact police.