Three people charged after 13-year-old shot in Moose Lake

Two teenagers are among those charged after a shooting in Moose Lake.

It happened Tuesday night at around 8:45 p.m. on Portage Road in the community.

Officers found a 13-year-old boy with gunshot wounds and he was transferred to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police soon identified a suspect vehicle and set up a roadblock on Highway 384, where the vehicle was eventually stopped and six people were arrested.

A 28-year old faces several firearm charges while a 13-year-old and 15-year old boy were arrested for failing to comply with a probation order.

The 13-year-old was also charged on an outstanding warrant for robbery.

Police say the investigation continues and the boys could face more charges related to the shooting.

The three other people in the vehicle were released without charges.

Anyone with information can call Moose Lake RCMP at 204-678-2399, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com