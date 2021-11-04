Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Three people charged after 13-year-old shot in Moose Lake

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 9:17 pm
Three people charged after 13-year-old shot in Moose Lake - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

Two teenagers are among those charged after a shooting in Moose Lake.

It happened Tuesday night at around 8:45 p.m. on Portage Road in the community.

Officers found a 13-year-old boy with gunshot wounds and he was transferred to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police soon identified a suspect vehicle and set up a roadblock on Highway 384, where the vehicle was eventually stopped and six people were arrested.

A 28-year old faces several firearm charges while a 13-year-old and 15-year old boy were arrested for failing to comply with a probation order.

The 13-year-old was also charged on an outstanding warrant for robbery.

RELATED: Moose Lake RCMP search for suspect in assault case

Police say the investigation continues and the boys could face more charges related to the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

The three other people in the vehicle were released without charges.

Anyone with information can call Moose Lake RCMP at 204-678-2399, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagPolice tagShooting tagFirearms tagteenagers tagThe Pas tagMoose Lake tagMoose Lake Shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers