Moose Lake RCMP search for suspect in assault case after man seriously injured

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a suspect in connection with an assault in Moose Lake on Friday.

Officers from the local detachment were called to a home on Traders Road in the community, where they found a 38-year-old man with serious injuries.

Police said the man was taken to the nursing station and later to Winnipeg, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has any information is asked to call Moose Lake RCMP at 204-678-2399, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP continue to investigate.

