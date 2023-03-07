Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon police arrest 3 women in dangerous driving incident with stolen vehicle

By Kabilan Moulitharan Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 6:21 pm
Saskatoon police arrest 3 women in dangerous driving incident with stolen vehicle - image View image in full screen
File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) arrested three women early Monday morning following a dangerous driving incident with a stolen vehicle.

According to a news release issued by the service, officers saw a vehicle that they believe was stolen near 11th Street West and Avenue W South at around 4 a.m. Monday.

Read more: Saskatoon Fire responds to multiple fires in matter of hours Saturday

When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled at high speed, the statement read.

The SPS dispatched its air support unit, which found the vehicle exiting onto Highway 7, the statement added.

“The driver then headed back into the city, where the vehicle was eventually abandoned in the 600 block of Lisgar Avenue,” the statement said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said three people were seen fleeing the abandoned vehicle on foot, before being arrested by officers.

Read more: 2 arrests made in Saskatoon cocaine trafficking investigation

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with dangerous driving and possession of stolen property.

A 29-year-old woman has been charged with breach of conditions.

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested on outstanding warrants issued by Warman RCMP.

Click to play video: 'The dangers of distracted driving: SGI'
The dangers of distracted driving: SGI
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceDangerous DrivingSaskatoon CrimeSaskatoon Dangerous Driving11th Street West and Avenue W South
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers