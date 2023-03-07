Saskatoon police arrest 3 women in dangerous driving incident with stolen vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) arrested three women early Monday morning following a dangerous driving incident with a stolen vehicle.

According to a news release issued by the service, officers saw a vehicle that they believe was stolen near 11th Street West and Avenue W South at around 4 a.m. Monday.

When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled at high speed, the statement read.

The SPS dispatched its air support unit, which found the vehicle exiting onto Highway 7, the statement added.

“The driver then headed back into the city, where the vehicle was eventually abandoned in the 600 block of Lisgar Avenue,” the statement said.

Investigators said three people were seen fleeing the abandoned vehicle on foot, before being arrested by officers.

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with dangerous driving and possession of stolen property.

A 29-year-old woman has been charged with breach of conditions.

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested on outstanding warrants issued by Warman RCMP.