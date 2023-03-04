Menu

Canada

Saskatoon Fire responds to multiple fires in matter of hours Saturday

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted March 4, 2023 5:19 pm
Saskatoon Fire Department View image in full screen
Crews are currently on scene of two separate fires in Saskatoon on Saturday, March 4, 2023. File / Global News
It was a busy Saturday afternoon for the Saskatoon Fire Department as crews attended to multiple fires throughout the city.

At 12:41 p.m. on March 4, Saskatoon Fire was on the scene of a structure fire on Carleton Drive.

When crews were first contacted, they reported a single-family dwelling fully involved in the flame.

After arriving at the scene, crews found heavy flames at the back of the building.

Read more: 18-year-old Saskatoon resident arrested after a firearms report

While other fire crews arrived and set up, an exterior fire attack was initiated. Utilities were shut down for safety in the area.

Dispatched crews included three fire engines, one ladder truck, one rescue unit and a Battalion Chief.

A fire investigator was also requested and around the one-hour mark, release crews were sent in for support.

Fire crews remain on scene at the time of publication.

Around 1:36 p.m., crews were called to a different fire across town.

On the 200 block of Avenue D South, three fire engines, one ladder truck and a Battalion Chief were called to the scene of a fire at a multi-residential complex.

“Alarms were ringing, but firefighters had to (do) a complete evacuation of the building,” Saskatoon Fire said in a press release.

A fire was found in a bathroom of a suite before being extinguished by firefighters.

Ventilation of the building has started, according to Saskatoon Fire.

RCMPPoliceSaskatchewanSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon PoliceSaskatoonSaskatoon FireStructure FireCarleton drive fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

