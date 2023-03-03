Menu

Crime

18-year-old Saskatoon resident arrested after a firearms report

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 10:40 am
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Police received a report Thursday evening of a man waving a firearm around in public. File / Global News
Saskatoon police arrested an 18-year-old resident after someone reported that a man was waving around a firearm in public on Thursday evening.

The Saskatoon Police Service was called to the 200 block of 1st Avenue South and identified the man based on witness descriptions.

The man was brought into custody and police say an imitation firearm was found in his backpack.

Trending Now

Police say the man faces charges related to carrying an unauthorized concealed weapon and carrying an imitation weapon dangerous to public peace.

