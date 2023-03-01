Saskatoon pharmacist charged with drug trafficking: investigation

See more sharing options

A Saskatoon Police Investigation proved 24,000 narcotics have gone missing from a Saskatoon pharmacy between September 2022 and January 2023.

The Saskatoon Police Service finished an investigation into a pharmacy in the 900 block of Northumberland Avenue and a residence in the 1000 block of Schuyler Street.

Two vehicles were also searched.

Police seized over 700 oxycodone pills in a search on Jan. 9, 2023, in connection with a Saskatoon pharmacist.

Later, police found pharmacy records, opiods, dextroamphetamine, dilaudid, a coffee grinder covered in white power, and labels from pill bottles. A firearm was also recovered.

The pharmacist, a 41-year-old woman, was charged with:

drug trafficking

obstruction

unsafe storage of a firearm

failure to hold a firearm licence

A 46-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested Feb. 28 and faces the same charges.

The Saskatoon Police Drug Unit was assisted by the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals in the investigation.