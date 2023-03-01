Menu

Canada

Saskatoon pharmacist charged with drug trafficking: investigation

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 5:27 pm
Saskatoon Police Service vehicle View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service have finished an investigation into a pharmacy in the 900 block of Northumberland Avenue and a residence in the 1000 block of Schuyler Street. . File / Global News
A Saskatoon Police Investigation proved 24,000 narcotics have gone missing from a Saskatoon pharmacy between September 2022 and January 2023.

The Saskatoon Police Service finished an investigation into a pharmacy in the 900 block of Northumberland Avenue and a residence in the 1000 block of Schuyler Street.

Two vehicles were also searched.

Police seized over 700 oxycodone pills in a search on Jan. 9, 2023, in connection with a Saskatoon pharmacist.

Later, police found pharmacy records, opiods, dextroamphetamine, dilaudid, a coffee grinder covered in white power, and labels from pill bottles. A firearm was also recovered.

The pharmacist, a 41-year-old woman, was charged with:

  • drug trafficking
  • obstruction
  • unsafe storage of a firearm
  • failure to hold a firearm licence

A 46-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested Feb. 28 and faces the same charges.

The Saskatoon Police Drug Unit was assisted by the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals in the investigation.

Saskatoon Police Service
