2 arrests made in Saskatoon cocaine trafficking investigation

A couple of arrests and the seizure of drugs, cash and vehicles took place in Saskatoon on Thursday as police concluded a drug trafficking investigation.

The Saskatoon Police Service said a 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Saskatoon, were arrested around 8 p.m. in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South.

Search warrants were issued for a place in the 200 block of 26th Street West, a place in the 30 block of Middleton Crescent and two places in the 1200 block of Avenue D North.

Two search warrants were also issued on vehicles.

Officers said they seized 767.8 grams of cocaine, $12,495 in cash, bear spray, a Chevy 1500 Trail Boss, a Toyota FJ Cruiser, an Arctic Cat snowmobile, an Arctic Cat UTV, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Police say the two people arrested face charges relating to drug trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.