Saskatoon man shot, assisting police officer later assaulted by suspect

The Saskatoon Police Service arrested two people on Wednesday after a man was shot.
Police responded to a call about an injured person Feb. 8 in the 500 block of 20th Street West.
A 28-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Two suspects were located nearby with a sawed-off rifle and ammunition.
A 20-year-old man was arrested and is facing several firearm related charges as well as aggravated assault.
The second suspect, an 18-year-old woman, is also facing firearm charges in addition to unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
She was later charged with assaulting a police officer while in detention. The officer did not report serious injuries.
