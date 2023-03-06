Menu

Crime

1 dead after suspicious fire at Oshawa home

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 12:21 pm
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home on Court Street in Oshawa at around 9:48 a.m. Monday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home on Court Street in Oshawa at around 9:48 a.m. Monday. Frazer Snowdon / Global News
One person is dead after a suspicious fire at an Oshawa home that appears to have started in multiple spots, the city’s fire chief says.

Oshawa Fire Chief Derrick Clark said crews were called at around 9:48 a.m. Monday for a fire at a detached home on Court Street, near Simcoe Street South and Olive Avenue.

Crews were able to put out the fire relatively quickly, but a person was found dead inside.

There is no word on the victim’s gender, age, or nature of their injuries.

Clark said the fire has been deemed suspicious and added that it appears to have started in multiple spots.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is now investigating and Durham Regional Police officers were also on scene.

— With files from Frazer Snowdon

CrimeOshawaDurham Regional PoliceFatal FireOshawa firecourt streetOshawa Fatal Firecourt street fire
