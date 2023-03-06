Man collected deposits for snow removal but work never completed, Durham police allege

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’re looking to identify a man after several Durham Region residents paid deposits for snow removal but never had the work completed.

Durham Regional Police said between December and January, an unknown man went to the homes of three complainants in Pickering and Ajax.

The suspect claimed to do snow removal work under the company Snow Genie Inc. and collected down payments, police said.

After the deposits were collected, the victims were allegedly unable to make contact with the suspect or anyone associated with the company.

The man was described as being around 25 to 30 years old and provided the name Amir Ahmed.

Anyone with information can contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5281 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.