A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred just after 3 p.m. on Monday in the Mayfield Road and Inder Heights Drive area.

Police said a man was shot and was taken to a local hospital.

“Awaiting status of his injuries,” police said in a tweet.

Officers said a male suspect was seen fleeing the area, possibly in a vehicle.

More to follow…

SHOOTING

– Mayfield Rd / Inder Heights Dr #Brampton

– 1 man has been shot

– Male suspect seen fleeing area, possibly left in vehicle

– Further suspect descriptors trying to be obtained

– Victim taken to local hospital

– Awaiting status of his injuries

-R/C 3:04pm

-PR230074840 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 6, 2023