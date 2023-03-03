SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health to relocate immunization clinic to downtown office in April

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 12:52 pm
Peterborough Public Health's COVID-19 immunization clinic will wrap up at Peterborough Square on March 17 and relocated back to the health unit's office building in early April. View image in full screen
Peterborough Public Health's COVID-19 immunization clinic will wrap up at Peterborough Square on March 17 and relocated back to the health unit's office building in early April. The Canadian Press file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peterborough Public Health‘s COVID-19 immunization clinic will return to the health unit’s downtown office building in early April.

The clinic has been based at Peterborough Square mall since July 2022 after being first located at the Healthy Planet Arena. The clinic had a temporary home in May 2022 at the health unit’s downtown office at Jackson Square at 185 King St. before moving to Peterborough Square.

Vaccinations will be available at Peterborough Square until March 17.

Read more: COVID-19 — Staff report recommends City of Peterborough drop mandatory vaccination for employees

Beginning in early April, COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be booked for the clinic at 185 King St. Appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900. No walk-in appointments will be permitted.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents seeking a COVID-19 vaccination between March 18 and April 3 can visit a participating pharmacy or a GO-VAXX mobile clinic.

The health unit says as of February 2023, more than 409,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered via clinics, pharmacies and pop-up sites within its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Trending Now

It includes more than 39,000 booster doses within the last six months.

“This vaccination campaign has truly been a community effort,” said Dr. Thomas Piggott, medical officer of health. “It would not have been possible without the dedication of hundreds of individuals, as well as the unwavering commitment of numerous partners, including the City of Peterborough when we operated out of the Healthy Planet Arena and most recently Peterborough Square.

“As we move the continued vaccination effort back to our home building and various outreach locations throughout the region, we are also immensely thankful for the thousands of community members who championed public health by rolling up their sleeves to receive a vaccine. As a result of these efforts, hundreds of lives were saved.”

As of March 1, the health unit’s risk index for COVID-19 remains at the moderate level.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa no longer shipping COVID-19 rapid tests'
Ottawa no longer shipping COVID-19 rapid tests
Advertisement
COVID-19COVIDCOVID-19 VaccineVaccinationPeterborough Public Healthcovid-19 vaccinationPeterborough Squareimmunization clinic

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers