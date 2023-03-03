COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health to relocate immunization clinic to downtown office in April

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health‘s COVID-19 immunization clinic will return to the health unit’s downtown office building in early April.

The clinic has been based at Peterborough Square mall since July 2022 after being first located at the Healthy Planet Arena. The clinic had a temporary home in May 2022 at the health unit’s downtown office at Jackson Square at 185 King St. before moving to Peterborough Square.

Vaccinations will be available at Peterborough Square until March 17.

Beginning in early April, COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be booked for the clinic at 185 King St. Appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900. No walk-in appointments will be permitted.

Residents seeking a COVID-19 vaccination between March 18 and April 3 can visit a participating pharmacy or a GO-VAXX mobile clinic.

The health unit says as of February 2023, more than 409,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered via clinics, pharmacies and pop-up sites within its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

It includes more than 39,000 booster doses within the last six months.

“This vaccination campaign has truly been a community effort,” said Dr. Thomas Piggott, medical officer of health. “It would not have been possible without the dedication of hundreds of individuals, as well as the unwavering commitment of numerous partners, including the City of Peterborough when we operated out of the Healthy Planet Arena and most recently Peterborough Square.

“As we move the continued vaccination effort back to our home building and various outreach locations throughout the region, we are also immensely thankful for the thousands of community members who championed public health by rolling up their sleeves to receive a vaccine. As a result of these efforts, hundreds of lives were saved.”

As of March 1, the health unit’s risk index for COVID-19 remains at the moderate level.