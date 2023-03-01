COVID-19: Peterborough reports 7 new hospitalizations, risk index remains moderate

Send this page to someone via email

For a second week in a row, Peterborough Public Health‘s risk index for COVID-19 remains at a moderate level following no new deaths and 79 new cases including seven new hospitalizations reported over the past week, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

The index’s case rate indicator remains at moderate. However, hospitalizations dropped to moderate from high, while rapid antigen test count went from high to low. The deaths indicator is now at very low after being at low last week. PCR test per cent positivity and wastewater surveillance remain at a high level compared to the Feb. 22 update.

View image in full screen Peterborough Public Health’s risk index for COVID-19 remains at moderate as of March 1, 2023. Peterborough Public Health

Other viral respiratory indicators include respiratory emergency department visits which remain at low; respiratory hospital admissions and respiratory outbreaks both remain at moderate while influenza test per cent positivity has gone to high from very low.

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 136 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — unchanged since the Feb. 22 update. There were 103 COVID-related deaths reported in 2022.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 79 since the Feb. 22 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 359 — up from 344 reported on Feb. 22 and 346 reported on Feb. 15. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Hospitalizations: 588 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — seven more since the Feb. 22 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre reported 11 inpatients as of Feb. 24 (most recent data). A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18, 2022. There have been 57 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — which remains unchanged since the Jan. 18, 2023 update.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 10,972 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: 10,477 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.4 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” COVID-19 outbreaks. New outbreaks declared since Feb. 22:

Canterbury Gardens retirement residence in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Feb. 28 on the independent retirement unit.

retirement residence in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Feb. 28 on the independent retirement unit. Royal Gardens retirement residence in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 24 on the independent retirement unit and garden home unit.

Other active outbreaks:

Peterborough Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 21.

in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 21. Royal Gardens retirement residence in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 21 in the enriched care unit.

Outbreaks declared over since Feb. 22:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared on Feb. 13 on Unit A5 inpatient unit. The outbreak was lifted on Feb. 24.

The health unit has reported 229 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 309,876 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the pandemic was declared — 236 more doses since the Feb. 22 update.

Twenty-seven per cent of eligible residents have received a booster dose in the last six months which equates to 38,811 doses administered.

Vaccination rates:

All residents: 85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses.

85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses. Adults (age 70+) : 100 per cent have first and second doses.

: 100 per cent have first and second doses. Adults (age 18-69): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses.

92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses. Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses.

80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses. Children (age 5-11): 49 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses.

49 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses. Children (under 5): Nine per cent have one dose; five per cent have two doses.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.

