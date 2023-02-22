COVID-19: Peterborough reports death, 12 new hospitalizations; risk index returns to moderate

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health‘s risk index for COVID-19 returned to a moderate level following a new death and 12 new hospitalizations reported over the past week, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

In its weekly update, the health unit’s community risk index for COVID-19 returned to moderate level after being at low last week. Prior to the Feb. 15 update, the index was at the moderate level for five-straight weeks.

The index’s case rate indicator remains at moderate. However, other indicators such as hospitalizations, rapid antigen test count and wastewater surveillance all went from moderate level on Feb. 15 to high level. The deaths indicator increased from very low to low. The PCR test percent positivity indicator remains unchanged at high.

“After one week with lower transmission detected in our region, we are moving back to moderate risk for COVID-19 and respiratory virus infections,” stated director of health protection Donna Churipuy. “Unfortunately, we are seeing all COVID-19 indicators increasing including case rates and wastewater signals.

View image in full screen The COVID-19 risk index on Feb. 22, 2023. Peterborough Public Health

Other viral respiratory indicators include respiratory emergency department visits which remain at low; respiratory hospital admissions remain at moderate; influenza test per cent positivity remains at very low while respiratory outbreaks go from very low to moderate.

Churipuy reminds residents to protect themselves against severe COVID-19 illness.

“The XBB.1.5 variant is circulating in Ontario with the Public Health Agency of Canada reporting high transmissibility and immune evasion potential,” she said. “This means that a COVID-19 infection can reduce a person’s immune response to other pathogens and leave residents more susceptible to other infections.”

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 136 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — one more since the Feb. 15 update. There were 103 COVID-related deaths reported in 2022.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 53 since the Feb. 15 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 344 — down from 346 reported on Feb. 15 and 348 reported on Feb. 8. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Hospitalizations: 581 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — 12 more since the Feb. 15 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre reported 18 inpatients as of Feb. 21 (most recent data). A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18, 2022. There have been 57 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — which remains unchanged since the Jan. 18, 2023 update.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 10,840 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 10,359 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.5 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” COVID-19 outbreaks. New outbreaks declared since Feb. 15:

Peterborough Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 21.

in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 21. Royal Gardens retirement residence in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 21 in the enriched care unit.

Other active outbreaks:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared on Feb. 13 on Unit A5 inpatient unit.

Outbreaks declared over since Feb. 15:

Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on Feb. 13 and lifted on Feb. 21.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on Feb. 13 and lifted on Feb. 21. Princess Gardens Retirement Residence: Declared on Feb. 9 on the enriched care unit and lifted on Feb. 21.

The health unit has reported 227 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 309,640 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the pandemic was declared — 304 more doses since the Feb. 15 update.

Twenty-eight per cent of eligible residents have received a booster dose in the last six months.

Vaccination rates:

All residents: 85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses.

85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses. Adults (age 70+) : 100 per cent have first and second doses.

: 100 per cent have first and second doses. Adults (age 18-69): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses.

92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses. Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses.

80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses. Children (age 5-11): 49 per cent have one dose (up one percentage point); 37 per cent have two doses.

49 per cent have one dose (up one percentage point); 37 per cent have two doses. Children (under 5): Nine per cent have one dose; five per cent have two doses (up one percentage point).

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.

