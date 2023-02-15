SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Peterborough reports 6 new hospitalizations; outbreaks at PRHC, 2 long-term cares

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 3:38 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 apathy: vaccination rates slowing three years into pandemic'
COVID-19 apathy: vaccination rates slowing three years into pandemic
Peterborough Public Health has noticed a massive decrease in the number of residents getting COVID-19 booster doses over the last six months. The health unit is cautioning the public over complacency as we near the three-year mark of the pandemic. Sam Houpt reports…
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peterborough Public Health‘s risk index for COVID-19 remains at the moderate level for the sixth week in a row with no new deaths and six new hospitalizations reported over the past week, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

In its weekly update, the health unit’s community risk index for COVID-19 is still at “moderate” risk since the Jan. 18 update.

Read more: More Canadians trusting governments as COVID pandemic fades: poll

Read next: How rising food prices make eating healthy a big-time struggle for some Canadians

The case rate indicator increased to high from moderate as reported on Feb. 8. Hospitalizations and PCR test per cent positivity both remain at high. The death indicator dropped to very low from low. While rapid antigen test count and wastewater surveillance factors decreased to low from moderate.

Community risk index for COVID-19 on Feb. 15, 2023. View image in full screen
Community risk index for COVID-19 on Feb. 15, 2023. Peterborough Public Health

Other viral respiratory indicators include respiratory emergency department visits which remains at low; respiratory hospital admissions remain at moderate; influenza test per cent remains at very low while respiratory outbreaks is down to moderate.

Story continues below advertisement

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 135 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — unchanged since the Feb. 1 update. There were 103 COVID-related deaths reported in 2022.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 54 since the Feb. 8 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 346 — down from 348 reported on Feb. 8 and 349 reported on Feb. 1. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Hospitalizations: 569 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — six more since the Feb. 8 update.

A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18, 2022. There have been 57 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared —remains  unchanged since the Jan. 18, 2023 update.

Trending Now

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 10,840 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 10,359 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.5 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” COVID-19 outbreaks. New outbreaks declared since Feb. 8:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared on Feb. 13 on Unit A5 inpatient unit.
  • Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on Feb. 13.
  • Princess Gardens Retirement Residence: Declared on Feb. 9 on the enriched care unit

Outbreaks declared over since Feb. 8:

  • Centennial Place (Heritage House) long-term care in Millbrook: Declared on Jan. 3 and lifted on Feb. 10.

The health unit has reported 225 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 409,336 of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the pandemic was declared — 460 more doses since the Feb. 8 update.

Twenty-eight per cent of eligible residents have received a booster dose in the last six months.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination rates:

  • All residents: 85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses.
  • Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have first and second doses.
  • Adults (age 18-69): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses.

Read more: COVID-19: HKPR reports 2 new hospitalizations, outbreak at Ross Memorial Hospital

Read next: Sleep-deprived Calgarian still waiting for CPAP machine following massive recall

  • Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses.
  • Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses.
  • Children (age 5-11): 48 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses.
  • Children (under 5): Nine per cent have one dose; four per cent have two doses.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 apathy: vaccination rates slowing three years into pandemic'
COVID-19 apathy: vaccination rates slowing three years into pandemic
COVID-19COVIDPeterborough Public HealthPRHChow many cases in Peterborough?Peterborough Regional Health CentrePeterborough covid casesPeterborough outbreaksriverview manorPrincess Gardens
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers