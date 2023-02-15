COVID-19: Peterborough reports 6 new hospitalizations; outbreaks at PRHC, 2 long-term cares

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health‘s risk index for COVID-19 remains at the moderate level for the sixth week in a row with no new deaths and six new hospitalizations reported over the past week, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

In its weekly update, the health unit’s community risk index for COVID-19 is still at “moderate” risk since the Jan. 18 update.

The case rate indicator increased to high from moderate as reported on Feb. 8. Hospitalizations and PCR test per cent positivity both remain at high. The death indicator dropped to very low from low. While rapid antigen test count and wastewater surveillance factors decreased to low from moderate.

View image in full screen Community risk index for COVID-19 on Feb. 15, 2023. Peterborough Public Health

Other viral respiratory indicators include respiratory emergency department visits which remains at low; respiratory hospital admissions remain at moderate; influenza test per cent remains at very low while respiratory outbreaks is down to moderate.

Story continues below advertisement

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 135 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — unchanged since the Feb. 1 update. There were 103 COVID-related deaths reported in 2022.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 54 since the Feb. 8 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 346 — down from 348 reported on Feb. 8 and 349 reported on Feb. 1. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Hospitalizations: 569 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — six more since the Feb. 8 update.

A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18, 2022. There have been 57 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared —remains unchanged since the Jan. 18, 2023 update.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 10,840 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 10,359 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.5 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” COVID-19 outbreaks. New outbreaks declared since Feb. 8:

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared on Feb. 13 on Unit A5 inpatient unit.

Declared on Feb. 13 on Unit A5 inpatient unit. Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on Feb. 13.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on Feb. 13. Princess Gardens Retirement Residence: Declared on Feb. 9 on the enriched care unit

Outbreaks declared over since Feb. 8:

Centennial Place (Heritage House) long-term care in Millbrook: Declared on Jan. 3 and lifted on Feb. 10.

The health unit has reported 225 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 409,336 of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the pandemic was declared — 460 more doses since the Feb. 8 update.

Twenty-eight per cent of eligible residents have received a booster dose in the last six months.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination rates:

All residents: 85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses.

85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses. Adults (age 70+) : 100 per cent have first and second doses.

: 100 per cent have first and second doses. Adults (age 18-69): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses.

92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses. Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses.

80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses. Children (age 5-11): 48 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses.

48 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses. Children (under 5): Nine per cent have one dose; four per cent have two doses.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.