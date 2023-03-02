COVID-19: Staff report recommends City of Peterborough drop mandatory vaccination for employees

Send this page to someone via email

A staff report recommends the City of Peterborough rescind its mandatory COVID-19 workplace vaccination policy that went into effect in late September 2021.

The report from Richard Freymond, commissioner of corporate and legislative services, recommends that the COVID-19 mandatory workplace vaccination policy should end for existing staff and new hires.

Peterborough city council will receive the report during Monday evening’s general committee meeting.

Approved by city council, the original policy went into effect on Sept. 27, 2021 (with amendments in July 2022), requiring full vaccination for all active city employees, elected officials, volunteers, placement students, and staff of contractors and consultants acting on behalf of the corporation and performing work in city facilities and buildings. Exemptions were permitted. The policy said first-dose vaccinations were required by Oct. 15, 2021, and a second dose by Nov. 12, 2021.

As of Nov. 12, 2021, the city reported 97 per cent of employees were vaccinated.

The aim of the policy was to protect the health of workers against COVID-19 and reduce the risk of transmission.

In his report, Freymond said the policy was intended to be “indefinite in nature” to address the risk and impacts of the pandemic.

However, he said that since then, many federal and provincial regulations have been lifted as vaccination rates have increased while overall case counts and hospitalizations rates decreased. He highlighted Peterborough Public Health’s own risk index for COVID-19, which was reported at “low” on Feb. 15 and returned to “moderate” on Feb. 22. In Wednesday’s update, the risk index remained at the “moderate” level.

In mid-February 2023, Peterborough County suspended its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for employees. However, the policy — which was adopted on Sept. 22, 2021 — remains in effect for Peterborough County-City paramedics.

“The city has monitored government directives and public health guidance throughout the pandemic and efforts have been made to ensure that city practices and procedures are aligned with these changes,” Freymond said.

“To date, the city has upheld the requirements of the COVID-19 Workplace Vaccination Policy. Now, with the easing of federal and provincial restrictions, and following suit with most municipalities that had implemented mandatory vaccination policies, the COVID-19 Administration Working Group is recommending that council rescind the COVID-19 Workplace Vaccination Policy. By rescinding this policy, new hires will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination and existing staff who are unvaccinated will no longer be required to perform regular COVID-19 rapid antigen testing.”

Freymond said staff continue to be encouraged to follow health practices such as frequent hand washing, physical distancing (when possible) and remaining home when ill. He said masking remains “appropriate in some circumstances.”

He said there is some preliminary discussion to form a “Human Health Emergency policy” that could focus on appropriate measures to be followed in the event of a future health emergency such as a pandemic.