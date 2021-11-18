COVID-19: 97% of Peterborough city employees compliant with vaccination policy

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough says 97.4 per cent of its employees are now compliant with its COVID-19 Workplace Vaccination Policy.

This compliance number was established on Nov. 12, the city stated Thursday.

The city also notes that out of 1,049 active employees, approximately 94.6% (992) have submitted proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The policy was endorsed by city council in late September.

2:20 Peterborough city council passes vaccine policy for city employees Peterborough city council passes vaccine policy for city employees – Sep 28, 2021

For the initial implementation of the policy, proof of vaccination had to be provided by Oct. 15 for first dose vaccinations, and by Nov. 12 for second dose vaccinations.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are currently three employees who are on unpaid leave due to the COVID-19 Workplace Vaccination Policy,” the city stated.

Under the city’s policy, employees are required to submit proof of vaccination, proof of medical exemption, or regularly submit COVID-19 testing results at their own expense on their own time — if their position is eligible for that option.

Peterborough Public Health reports 84.5 per cent of residents in its jurisdiction, which includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, are fully vaccinated. There were 21 active cases in the region as of Wednesday afternoon.