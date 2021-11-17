COVID-19: Peterborough vaccination rate at 84.5% while 3% have third dose; active cases dip to 21

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon along with slight increases in vaccination rates and the first data on third doses.

Its COVID tracker update, issued around 4:04 p.m., shows 21 active cases of COVID-19, down from 26 on Tuesday.

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesdays. The latest data for its jurisdiction (Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation) includes:

All eligible residents (ages 12 and up):

87.3 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 87.1 per cent on Nov. 10)

84.5 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 84.1 per cent on Nov. 10)

3.0 per cent of the population had received a third dose (first time data has been reported)

Adults (ages 18 and up):

87.3 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 87.1 per cent on Nov. 10)

84.7 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 84.3 per cent on Nov. 10)

3.1 per cent had received a third dose

Older adults (ages 70 and up):

95.4 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (first time data been reported)

95.4 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated.

9.2 per cent had received a third dose.

Youth (ages 12-17):

87.3 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 86.9 per cent on Nov. 10)

82.1 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 81.3 per cent on Nov. 10).

0.1 per cent had received a third dose.

To date, the health unit reports that 236,259 doses of vaccine have been administered locally — an additional 4,663 doses since the Nov. 10 update. The health unit says 114,697 residents have received a first dose while 110,986 residents have received their second dose. As well, 3,876 residents have received their third dose.

Upcoming vaccination clinics include:

Nov. 18-19: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Road in Peterborough. Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reported one active case among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction — Prince of Wales Public School in Peterborough. The school board is dealing with 12 other cases at seven schools outside the health unit’s jurisdiction. The school board does not indicate if cases involve students or staff.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported two active cases among schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction: St.Anne Catholic Elementary School and St. Paul Catholic Elementary Schoo, both in Peterborough. Both schools remain open. The school board is dealing with nine other cases at three other schools outside the health unit’s jurisdiction. The school board does not indicate if cases involve students or staff.

Trent University reported one active case at its Peterborough campus on Wednesday afternoon and none at the Durham campus. The university reports 95 per cent of students and 97 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and three per cent of students and zero per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus. The college will resume in-person classes and services in January 2022.

Other data

Other data from the regional health unit on Wednesday:

Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 340 cases associated with 58 outbreaks.

None active. Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 340 cases associated with 58 outbreaks. Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,957 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

24 — the latest death was reported on Oct. 30.

1,151 — unchanged since Monday's update. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.

1,912 — eight more cases since Tuesday's update. Resolved cases make up approximately 97.7 per cent of all cases.

108 — down from 123 reported on Tuesday. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

92 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — unchanged since Tuesday. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday reported one active COVID-19 admission (most recent data). The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 20 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit's cases since the pandemic's beginnings.

75.1 per cent of all cases (1,470) in the health unit's jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20.3 per cent (398 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (76 cases) are related to travel and 0.7 per cent (13 cases) have yet to be determined.

More than 64,300 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 100 since Tuesday's update.

Since Oct. 1, five charges have been laid against a total of three businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act. The health unit last updated the page on Oct. 28.

