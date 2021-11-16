SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Ontario will let regions take lead on tougher COVID-19 pandemic measures for now: Ford

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2021 3:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Some Ontario health units reinstate capacity limits amid rising COVID-19 cases' Some Ontario health units reinstate capacity limits amid rising COVID-19 cases
WATCH ABOVE: Algoma Public Health has instructed businesses in Sault Ste. Marie to reinforce COVID-19 restrictions beginning Wednesday. Morganne Campbell reports.

TORONTO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will keep relying on local medical officers of health to reinstate pandemic restrictions as COVID-19 infections rise in the province.

Health units covering Sudbury, Ont., and the Algoma region in northern Ontario have reintroduced pandemic measures as cases spike, including business capacity limits the province lifted last month.

Ford says that local approach makes sense because the risk is lower than in previous infection waves now that more people are vaccinated.

Read more: Some Ontario health units reinstating capacity limits, mulling tougher measures

He says his government will also keep heeding the advice of the province’s top doctor.

Southwestern Public Health said this week it was considering further pandemic measures to alleviate pressure on the local health system.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reported 481 COVID-19 cases and one more death from the virus on Tuesday as the seven-day average for daily infections climbed to 579, up from 492 a week ago.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ford says Ontario will be ‘very cautious’ when introducing symptomatic testing in pharmacies' COVID-19: Ford says Ontario will be ‘very cautious’ when introducing symptomatic testing in pharmacies
COVID-19: Ford says Ontario will be ‘very cautious’ when introducing symptomatic testing in pharmacies
© 2021 The Canadian Press
