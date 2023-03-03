Menu

Crime

Woman sexually assaulted by stranger who offered her a ride home: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 10:55 am
Investigators released two images of the suspect vehicle. View image in full screen
Investigators released two images of the suspect vehicle. Handout / Toronto Police
A woman was sexually assaulted last weekend by a stranger who offered her a ride home, Toronto police say, and officers are now searching for the suspect.

Toronto police said the incident began at around 3 a.m. on Saturday when a man stopped his vehicle in the Danforth and Greenwood avenues area in the city’s east end.

Police said the suspect offered to give a woman a ride home and she got into his vehicle.

The suspect then drove to a dead-end street in the Lamb and Felstead avenues area where the woman was sexually assaulted, police said.

Officers said the sex assault was interrupted when a black sedan drove towards the street, causing the suspect to get startled.

The woman then left the vehicle.

The suspect fled the area in his car after mounting a sidewalk, police said.

Investigators are now looking to speak to the driver of the black sedan, as well as other possible witnesses or victims.

The suspect was described as being in his 20s with a thin build, was wearing dark clothing and was driving a four-door light-coloured sedan.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Woman sexually assaulted by stranger who offered her a ride home: Toronto police - image
Handout / Toronto Police
CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto Sexual Assaultwoman sexually assaulted by stranger
