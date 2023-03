Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have arrested a 17-year-old driver after a crash involving a car and a TTC bus on Thursday night.

Police said the crash happened near Morningside and Steeles avenues at around 11 p.m.

A vehicle had crashed into a TTC bus and the airbags were deployed in the vehicle, police said.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle fled on foot but was found a short time later.

The teen boy was arrested.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Morningside Ave & Steeles Ave

– The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy was located and arrested by TPS K9 and @TPS42Div officers

– Anyone w/info contact @TPS42Div

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 3, 2023