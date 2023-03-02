Daylight stabbing reportedly injures employee at north Toronto business

Send this page to someone via email

Police say an employee of a north Toronto business has been taken to hospital after a daylight stabbing Thursday.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called after 1:30 p.m. to the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

Police said there were reports a man stabbed an employee and security took the suspect into custody.

It’s not clear what type of business the incident occurred at.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.