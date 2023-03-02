Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Daylight stabbing reportedly injures employee at north Toronto business

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 2:42 pm
Toronto police cruisers are seen at Yorkgate Mall, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, on Thursday. View image in full screen
Toronto police cruisers are seen at Yorkgate Mall, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, on Thursday. Chris Dunseith / Global News
Police say an employee of a north Toronto business has been taken to hospital after a daylight stabbing Thursday.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called after 1:30 p.m. to the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

Read more: 6 youths, man charged with attempted murder after stabbing outside Brampton school

Police said there were reports a man stabbed an employee and security took the suspect into custody.

It’s not clear what type of business the incident occurred at.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceNorth YorkToronto StabbingJane and FinchJane and Finch stabbingnorth toronto stabbing
