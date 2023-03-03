Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid, including 1st-degree murder, in 2 Calgary shootings

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 1:21 am
Click to play video: 'Victim identified in Douglasdale targeted shooting'
Victim identified in Douglasdale targeted shooting
Calgary police released new details about a fatal shooting in the southeast community of Douglasdale. Police say it had all the hallmarks of organized crime, emphasizing how dangerous the incident was. Elissa Carpenter has details – Dec 16, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man arrested and charged in what investigators said was a targeted fatal shooting late last year in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Douglasdale is also one of two suspects in a shooting near a Superstore last summer, police announced Thursday night.

Ashley Aaron Cuthbert Mawdsley, 40, was found dead on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

Read more: Victim identified in Douglasdale targeted shooting

A burnet-out 2022 white Ford Expedition found later that day in Foothills County was connected to the fatal shooting, police said.

Emergency responders attend a burning SUV in Foothills County on Dec. 15, 2022. View image in full screen
Emergency responders attend a burning SUV in Foothills County on Dec. 15, 2022. Global News

On Thursday, the Calgary Police Service said one man has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide that was described as having “all the hallmarks of organized crime.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We can now confirm the identities of the suspects arrested in connection to an August 2022 shooting in East Village and a December 2022 homicide in Douglasdale,” a police news release said.

Kai Errol Horst Keller, 30, of Calgary was charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of Ashley Mawdsley.

Read more: Calgary police investigate fatal shooting in Douglasdale

The investigation into the fatal shooting of Mawdsley continues as the homicide unit is still attempting to identify other suspects involved in the case, police added.

Trending Now
Undated photos of Ashley Mawdsey, who Calgary police was the victim of a targeted shooting in Douglasdale on Dec. 15, 2022. View image in full screen
Undated photos of Ashley Mawdsey, who Calgary police was the victim of a targeted shooting in Douglasdale on Dec. 15, 2022. Obtained by Global News

Keller was also charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm in relation to a non-fatal shooting in the parkade underneath a Real Canadian Superstore in the East Village area on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Keller will next appear in court on Friday.

Read more: Calgary police investigate shooting near East Village Superstore

A second suspect was also charged in relation to the East Village shooting.

Police said Erik Anthony Silva, 28, of Calgary faces one count of attempted murder and six gun-related offences, including reckless discharge of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm while prohibited and possession of a loaded restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition.

Silva will next appear in court on Monday, March 6.

Calgary Police Service is investigating a shooting near the East Village Superstore on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Calgary Police Service is investigating a shooting near the East Village Superstore on Tuesday afternoon. Global News

Both of the accused are believed to have ties to ongoing organized crime activities in Calgary, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Despite the challenges that exist with solving organized crime related violence, teams from across the service worked diligently to collect evidence and gain cooperation from the community to hold these individuals accountable,” police said.

Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary HomicideCalgary East VillageDouglasdaleDouglasdale shootingAshley MawdsleyDouglasdale HomicideEast Village crimeEast Village shootingAshley Mawdsley homicideErik Anthony SilvaErik SilvaKai Keller
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers