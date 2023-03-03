Charges laid, including 1st-degree murder, in 2 Calgary shootings

A man arrested and charged in what investigators said was a targeted fatal shooting late last year in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Douglasdale is also one of two suspects in a shooting near a Superstore last summer, police announced Thursday night.
Ashley Aaron Cuthbert Mawdsley, 40, was found dead on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
A burnet-out 2022 white Ford Expedition found later that day in Foothills County was connected to the fatal shooting, police said.
On Thursday, the Calgary Police Service said one man has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide that was described as having “all the hallmarks of organized crime.”
“We can now confirm the identities of the suspects arrested in connection to an August 2022 shooting in East Village and a December 2022 homicide in Douglasdale,” a police news release said.
Kai Errol Horst Keller, 30, of Calgary was charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of Ashley Mawdsley.
The investigation into the fatal shooting of Mawdsley continues as the homicide unit is still attempting to identify other suspects involved in the case, police added.
Keller was also charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm in relation to a non-fatal shooting in the parkade underneath a Real Canadian Superstore in the East Village area on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Keller will next appear in court on Friday.
A second suspect was also charged in relation to the East Village shooting.
Police said Erik Anthony Silva, 28, of Calgary faces one count of attempted murder and six gun-related offences, including reckless discharge of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm while prohibited and possession of a loaded restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition.
Silva will next appear in court on Monday, March 6.
Both of the accused are believed to have ties to ongoing organized crime activities in Calgary, police said.
“Despite the challenges that exist with solving organized crime related violence, teams from across the service worked diligently to collect evidence and gain cooperation from the community to hold these individuals accountable,” police said.
