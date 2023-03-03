Charges laid, including 1st-degree murder, in 2 Calgary shootings

Send this page to someone via email

A man arrested and charged in what investigators said was a targeted fatal shooting late last year in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Douglasdale is also one of two suspects in a shooting near a Superstore last summer, police announced Thursday night.

Ashley Aaron Cuthbert Mawdsley, 40, was found dead on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

Read more: Victim identified in Douglasdale targeted shooting

A burnet-out 2022 white Ford Expedition found later that day in Foothills County was connected to the fatal shooting, police said.

View image in full screen Emergency responders attend a burning SUV in Foothills County on Dec. 15, 2022. Global News

On Thursday, the Calgary Police Service said one man has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide that was described as having “all the hallmarks of organized crime.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We can now confirm the identities of the suspects arrested in connection to an August 2022 shooting in East Village and a December 2022 homicide in Douglasdale,” a police news release said.

Kai Errol Horst Keller, 30, of Calgary was charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of Ashley Mawdsley.

Read more: Calgary police investigate fatal shooting in Douglasdale

The investigation into the fatal shooting of Mawdsley continues as the homicide unit is still attempting to identify other suspects involved in the case, police added.

View image in full screen Undated photos of Ashley Mawdsey, who Calgary police was the victim of a targeted shooting in Douglasdale on Dec. 15, 2022. Obtained by Global News

Keller was also charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm in relation to a non-fatal shooting in the parkade underneath a Real Canadian Superstore in the East Village area on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Keller will next appear in court on Friday.

Read more: Calgary police investigate shooting near East Village Superstore

A second suspect was also charged in relation to the East Village shooting.

Police said Erik Anthony Silva, 28, of Calgary faces one count of attempted murder and six gun-related offences, including reckless discharge of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm while prohibited and possession of a loaded restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition.

Silva will next appear in court on Monday, March 6.

View image in full screen Calgary Police Service is investigating a shooting near the East Village Superstore on Tuesday afternoon. Global News

Both of the accused are believed to have ties to ongoing organized crime activities in Calgary, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Despite the challenges that exist with solving organized crime related violence, teams from across the service worked diligently to collect evidence and gain cooperation from the community to hold these individuals accountable,” police said.