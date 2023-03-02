Man, 4 teens charged after Brampton robberies that led to school lockdowns: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man and four teens have been charged in connection with two robberies in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Wednesday at around 12:30 p.m., officers received a report of an armed robbery at a retail store in the area of Kings Cross and Knightsbridge roads.

Police said three male suspects allegedly entered the store, produced a firearm and demanded items.

Later that day, officers received a report of a second armed robbery at a store in the Hurontario Street and Boviard Drive West area.

“Once again, three males entered the store, produced a firearm, and demanded various items,” police alleged in a news release.

According to police, in both incidents, the suspects exited the store and escaped.

Officers said one victim suffered minor injuries and went to hospital to be treated.

Police said the suspects were located in the Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West area of Toronto.

Officers said after a “brief foot pursuit,” one male suspect was arrested.

“As a result of this investigation, two Toronto area schools were placed in lockdown to ensure public and community safety,” police said.

A shot time later, police located and arrested four more suspects.

According to police, during the arrest, an imitation firearm and “offence-related property” was recovered.

Police have charged a 17-year-old with failing to comply with a release order and two counts each of robbery, wearing a disguise and using an imitation firearm.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Two other 17-year-olds have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, and failing to comply with a release order.

They were also held for bail hearings.

According to police, a fourth 17-year-old was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Officers said 18-year-old Daniel Molina Maldonado was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, and is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton at a later date.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.