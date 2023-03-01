3 suspects sought after robbery in Brampton: police

See more sharing options

Police are investigating after a robbery was reported at a store in Brampton, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday, at a communication store just before 2 p.m., in the Hurontario Street and Bovaird Drive area.

Police said three suspects allegedly robbed the store, stealing a number of cell phones.

Officers said a gun was allegedly seen during the incident.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Officers are now searching for three male suspects in their 20s. They were seen wearing blue surgical masks and black sweaters.

