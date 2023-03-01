Teen charged, 2 suspects outstanding after carjacking in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a carjacking in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Tuesday, officers received a report of a robbery in the Weston Road and Jane Street area.

Police said two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle when three male suspects approached them while wearing masks.

Officers said one of the suspects produced a handgun and demanded the victims get out of the car.

According to police, the victims exited and fled the area.

The suspects then drove away from the scene in the vehicle, police said.

Police said officers located the vehicle and the suspects fled on foot.

One of the suspects was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Police said a 15-year-old boy has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, failing to comply with a release order and disobeying a court order.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The identity of the accused cannot be released due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are still searching for two male suspects. They were seen wearing dark clothing and masks.

“They are considered armed and dangerous,” officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.