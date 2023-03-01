Toronto man charged with child pornography, sexual assaults against several children

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they laid several child pornography, luring and sexual assault charges against a 31-year-old man who allegedly exploited multiple children — including a seven-year-old child.

Det. Vijay Shetty, from Toronto police’s sex crime unit, told reporters on Wednesday that Thunder Bay police alerted Toronto officers about a child luring and sexual assault case involving a minor in December 2022.

On Feb. 7, investigators executed a search warrant on a Toronto address and found electronic devices allegedly containing evidence of the luring and sexual assault in Thunder Bay as well as a large quantity of sexual child abuse.

Investigators seized more devices that had additional child exploitation and sexual material that took place both online and in person.

In that material, Shetty alleges that there is one incident involving a seven-year-old child who was sexually assaulted at a Toronto park.

Shetty alleges the accused used several usernames and email addresses across multiple social media platforms including Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and others to lure his victims.

A list of those usernames can be found on the Toronto Police Service media page.

Police allege the accused altered his image on social media to appear younger, Shetty said.

Daniel Langdon, 31, was arrested and is facing 39 counts of sexual assault and sexual interference. He is also charged with making child pornography, possession of child pornography, access to child pornography, luring and administering a noxious substance.

The charges are in relation to multiple victims between the ages of seven to 17, Shetty added.

He would not elaborate on other victims in order to protect their identities, he said.

View image in full screen Toronto police press conference on charges laid against Daniel Langdon, 31, for child pornography and exploitation, and sexual assault. Caryn Liberman / Global News

“The investigation is ongoing and we believe there are more victims,” Shetty said.

“We know coming forward isn’t always easy but we are asking anyone that may have interacted with him or anyone that may have any information to contact the police.”

Shetty said the incidents occurred between April 2021 to February 2023.

This is also not the first time Langdon has been charged with child pornography-related offences. In 2016, Langdon was also charged with possession and making child pornography.