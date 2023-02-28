Man charged after woman sexually assaulted at TTC’s Kipling Station: police

Send this page to someone via email

One day after investigators released a photo of a man wanted following an alleged sexual assault at Kipling Station, Toronto police say they’ve made an arrest.

Police said on Monday they were looking for a “violent” man after a woman was sexually assaulted at the TTC’s Kipling Station on Thursday.

Toronto police said officers responded to the station, located in the area of Kipling Avenue and Dundas Street West, at 8 a.m.

Around 15 minutes earlier, a woman walked into the station when a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The man then fled the station.

Officers said they were looking for 34-year-old Ashton Gray in connection with the incident. The released a photo of Gray and a description.

In an update, police said that on Tuesday, officers were called to the Dufferin and King streets area for a man matching his description.

Gray, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.