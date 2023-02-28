Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after woman sexually assaulted at TTC’s Kipling Station: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 2:20 pm
Click to play video: 'TTC sees sharp spike in reported crime in 2022, ends year with uptick in December'
TTC sees sharp spike in reported crime in 2022, ends year with uptick in December
TTC sees sharp spike in reported crime in 2022, ends year with uptick in December
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One day after investigators released a photo of a man wanted following an alleged sexual assault at Kipling Station, Toronto police say they’ve made an arrest.

Police said on Monday they were looking for a “violent” man after a woman was sexually assaulted at the TTC’s Kipling Station on Thursday.

Toronto police said officers responded to the station, located in the area of Kipling Avenue and Dundas Street West, at 8 a.m.

Around 15 minutes earlier, a woman walked into the station when a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Read more: ‘Violent’ man wanted after woman sexually assaulted at TTC’s Kipling Station: police

The man then fled the station.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Officers said they were looking for 34-year-old Ashton Gray in connection with the incident. The released a photo of Gray and a description.

In an update, police said that on Tuesday, officers were called to the Dufferin and King streets area for a man matching his description.

Gray, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Ashton Gray, 34, of no fixed address.
Ashton Gray, 34, of no fixed address. Handout / Toronto Police
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimeTTCtoronto police serviceToronto Sexual AssaultTTC CrimeTTC SafetyKipling StationKipling Station sexual assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers