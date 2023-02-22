Teen girl sexually assaulted after meeting man she met online: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a teenage girl was sexually assaulted after she met up with a man she had gotten to know online.

Police said the incident happened on Dec. 9 at around 5:30 p.m. in the Bloor Street West and Parkside Drive area.

Investigators said it was reported that the man had sexually assaulted the teenager during the meetup.

The man was last seen driving away in a white Toyota minivan.

The man is described as around 18 to 20 years old, five feet eight to five feet nine inches tall, and with a medium build, full beard, brown eyes, Police add that he had metal braces with blue elastics.

He was wearing prescription, metal-framed glasses, a black toque, and a black jacket with fur trimmed hood.

He also spoke with a slight accent, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.