Woman found dead in Montreal apartment, injured man considered suspect: police

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Montreal police are reporting the city’s 16th homicide after a woman was found dead in an apartment in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

Police responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call Monday at approximately 2:25 p.m. reporting that a person may have been injured at an apartment building on 39th Street near Paul-Corbeil Street.

They found a man and woman with serious injuries.

The woman, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene with what police called “signs of violence” found on her upper body, possibly caused by a sharp object.

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition, with his injuries also suggesting they were caused by a sharp object to his upper body, police said.

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Police said the man is now considered a suspect in the investigation.

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The relationship between the man and woman has not been confirmed, according to authorities.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal said in an update Tuesday morning that the suspect remains in hospital and no court appearance has been scheduled due to the man’s condition.

SPVM’s investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Monday’s homicide comes only a day after a 44-year-old woman was found dead in another apartment in the same borough.

In that case, police received an emergency call at 1:45 p.m. Sunday and found the woman unresponsive inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 51-year-old man, who was in a relationship with the woman, was also found with serious injuries to his upper body. He was transported to hospital in critical condition but his life is not in danger.

Both people suffered injuries that may have been caused by a sharp object.

Police identified the man as a suspect in the case. It’s being investigated as a suspected femicide and was the city’s 15th homicide.

— with files from The Canadian Press