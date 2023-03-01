1 suspect in custody, 2 outstanding after gun reportedly seen near Toronto high school

See more sharing options

Police say one suspect is in custody, two are outstanding after a person with a gun was reportedly seen near a Toronto high school.

Toronto police said officers received reports of a person with a gun in the area of Emery Collegiate Institute at around 2:40 p.m.

The school was temporarily placed into lockdown.

One person has been taken into custody, officers said.

“Two suspects outstanding,” police said in a tweet.

Police said no injuries were reported, the investigation is ongoing.

PERSON WITH A GUN:

Emery Collegiate Institute @TPS31Div

2:37 pm

– reports of a person with a gun in the area

– police o/s

– school is in lockdown

– 1 in custody

– 2 suspects outstanding

– no reported injuries

– ongoing investigation#GO472065

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 1, 2023