Crime

1 suspect in custody, 2 outstanding after gun reportedly seen near Toronto high school

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 3:18 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Police say one suspect is in custody, two are outstanding after a person with a gun was reportedly seen near a Toronto high school.

Toronto police said officers received reports of a person with a gun in the area of Emery Collegiate Institute at around 2:40 p.m.

The school was temporarily placed into lockdown.

Read more: Teen charged, 2 suspects outstanding after carjacking in Toronto: police

One person has been taken into custody, officers said.

Trending Now

“Two suspects outstanding,” police said in a tweet.

Police said no injuries were reported, the investigation is ongoing.

