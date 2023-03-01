1 suspect in custody, 2 outstanding after gun reportedly seen near Toronto high school

Police say one suspect is in custody, two are outstanding after a person with a gun was reportedly seen near a Toronto high school.
Toronto police said officers received reports of a person with a gun in the area of Emery Collegiate Institute at around 2:40 p.m.
The school was temporarily placed into lockdown.
One person has been taken into custody, officers said.
“Two suspects outstanding,” police said in a tweet.
Police said no injuries were reported, the investigation is ongoing.
