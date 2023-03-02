Okanagan weather: Steadier temperatures for first weekend of March

Send this page to someone via email

Clouds and a chance of flurries and showers will return to the region on Thursday, with temperatures climbing to mid-single digits in the afternoon.

Friday will kick off with some clouds and a chance of flurries before some clearing and sunny breaks, likely late in the day, as the mercury shoots up to around 4 C for an afternoon high.

3:29 Kelowna Weather Forecast: March 1

The first weekend of March will see temperatures holding fairly steady, with overnight lows in the mid-minus single digits and daytime highs in the mid-single digits.

Story continues below advertisement

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday, with another round of clouds building in on Sunday.

The workweek ahead starts on a mostly cloudy note, with a slight chance of flurries through the mid-week as highs stay in mid-single digits.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.