Weather

Okanagan weather: Steadier temperatures for first weekend of March

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 1:12 pm
There is a chance of flurries during the day on Friday. View image in full screen
There is a chance of flurries during the day on Friday. SkyTracker Weather
Clouds and a chance of flurries and showers will return to the region on Thursday, with temperatures climbing to mid-single digits in the afternoon.

Friday will kick off with some clouds and a chance of flurries before some clearing and sunny breaks, likely late in the day, as the mercury shoots up to around 4 C for an afternoon high.

Kelowna Weather Forecast: March 1

The first weekend of March will see temperatures holding fairly steady, with overnight lows in the mid-minus single digits and daytime highs in the mid-single digits.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday, with another round of clouds building in on Sunday.

The workweek ahead starts on a mostly cloudy note, with a slight chance of flurries through the mid-week as highs stay in mid-single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

KelownaVernonpentictonBC weatherSalmon Armokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos WeatherSalmon Arm Weather
