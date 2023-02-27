Menu

Canada

Manitoba police watchdog investigating after assault allegations from Brandon man

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 3:53 pm
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating some allegations regarding injuries sustained during an arrest in Brandon last year. . File / Global News
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating some allegations regarding injuries sustained during an arrest in Brandon last year.

On October 15, the Brandon Police Service say they went to 5th Street in Brandon and a man fled the residence upon their arrival.

Officers say they found the man and during his arrest, a use-of-force encounter occurred and the man was taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre where he was treated and released back into custody.

Read more: Brandon, Man. officers oblige after woman calls police to request her own arrest

Police say on Feb. 21, the man contacted them and said officers had assaulted him during the course of his arrest.

The civilian director has determined it is in the public interest to investigate the incident.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that may assist the investigation are asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation is ongoing so no further details will be provided at this time.

